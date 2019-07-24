The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was updated recently with several enhancements and features. New straps were also made available. Today, we’re hearing new information about the next-gen Galaxy Watch Samsung is simply calling the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The second iteration of the fitness-centric smartwatch is said to feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a touch bezel. There will be two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. When it comes to specs, there is the small 1.4-inch screen (1.2-inch on 40mm) with an intuitive UI.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come with a touch bezel. It’s been confirmed according to an exclusive source. This is different from the rotating bezel of the previous model. The idea of Touch Bezel is new but Samsung has been sighted before filing for its trademark.

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch will weigh 36g and 31g (44mm and 40mm). Those are for the Aluminum model. Each Super AMOLED screen will have 360×360 pixel resolution plus Gorilla Glass DX+. The watch is “Active” so it can last rough use with its MIL-STD-810G durability rating.

When it comes to other specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 runs on the same Exynos 9110 processor also used on the Galaxy Watch and first-gen Galaxy Watch Active. You can choose from just the Bluetooth or LTE models. We’re not sure if you can save a lot on the 4GB built-in storage but it should be enough. RAM differs at 768MB and 1.5GB only while batteries are at 340mAh and 247mAh.

Health features include Fall Detection and ECG apart from the usual heart rate sensor. Photoplethysmography sensor’s accuracy has been improved from four-point to eight-point. Bluetooth connectivity is more reliable at it’s now 5.0 from Bluetooth 4.2. This means range can go up to 240 meters while using less power.

Choose from between the two: Stainless Steel or Aluminium. Silver or Black color options will be offered although a Gold version will be ready for the Stainless Steel variant. Pink Gold Aluminum will also be offered in both sizes. Only the Stainless version will be out for the LTE model.