It’s been months of waiting and speculating. Together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has officially introduced the new Galaxy Watch 4 Series. Two variants are ready: the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. With these new wearables, Samsung is ushering the market into a new era of smartwatch innovation. The watches no longer run on Tizen but WearOS powered Samsung. It combines what Samsung and Google have to offer when it comes to wearable features and experiences.

Both models use One UI Watch on top of the Wear OS platform. The Galaxy Watch4 Series offers a more connected and seamless user experience. The smartwatch now offers the best wellness, fitness, and health tracking features.

The two differ in several ways. The more expensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes with a physical rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the more basic model between the two. Both watches offer Blood Oxygen Tracking, Sleep Score, and Snore Detection. The wearable devices feature Home Training with Samsung Smart TV connectivity but only in key markets. Wear OS brings integration with major apps like Google Maps and Spotify.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series also works with the Samsung BioActive Sensor. This means the watches can tell you your Electrical Heart, Optical Heart Rate, and Biolelectrical Impedance Analysis. They work well with the Body Composition Analysis Tool of Samsung.

Let’s talk dimensions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mm (25.9g) and 44mm (30.3g). The Watch 4 Classic is bigger at 46mm (52g). A 42mm model is also available, weighing 46.5g. The bigger models of each variant have 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screens with 450 x 450 pixel resolution. The smaller models have 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screens with 396 x 396 pixels. Expect these watches to show a Full Color Always On Display and be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+. Other features include GPS, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The Galaxy Watch 4 Series models also work with WPC wireless charging and fast charge.

The watches run on Samsung’s very own Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz 5nm Processor with 1.5GB RAM. Built-in storage is only 16GB. They come with 5ATM + IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings so they are protected from impact, water, and dust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be available for $249.99 (40mm and 44mm) and $299.99 (Bluetooth). The LTE model will go for $299.99. The biggest Classic model will be available in Green, Silver, and Black. The 40mm model will be ready in Silver, Pink Gold, and Black.

You can now pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starting today, August 11. Market release will be August 27. If you pre-order from today to August 26, you may take advantage of a $50 credit from Samsung which can be used when you buy from the Samsung online store.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be $349.99 (Bluetooth). The LTE can go for $399.99. Choose from either the Black or Silver. Later in September, a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Limited Edition will also be introduced.