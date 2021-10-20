The major Galaxy Unpacked last August isn’t done. Samsung actually has more to offer. No, there isn’t no new product line or model. The South Korean tech giant has just announced updates to the Galaxy Watch 4. There is also a special edition of the smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds 2 designed in Maison Kitsuné. The special version follows the Thom Browne edition earlier introduced by the company.

For those who don’t know Maison Kitsuné, it’s a French-Japanese electronic music record and fashion label. Samsung’s latest collaboration brings Tokyo fashion not only to the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 but also to the Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition appears to be really playful. It boasts the iconic fox logo of the brand plus related watch straps and watch faces. The partnership has resulted to the Moonrock Beige that is used all over the collection of wearables.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 is said to be trendy and chic. Of course, it’s hi-tech with the specs and features for a wearable. It’s basically the same with the regular Galaxy Watch 4 but now with elements of the Fox. Mitsune means “fox” in Japanese so this special edition shows the journey of the “Fox’s journey through time and space”.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsune Edition features Moonrock Beige straps and a Fox- shaped hole. The special pack includes a special Stardust Gray strap with the Maison Kitsune branding.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition also offers the same appeal. On each bud, you will see different design: Fox’s head on the right and the tail on the left. It still delivers the same topnotch audio quality Samsung is known for. There’s also Active Noise Cancellation and dynamic two-way speakers.

The design collaboration also adds a curated playlist by Kitsuné Musique. It’s the brand’s very own music label. You can also take advantage of the Maison Kitsuné phone theme.

Samsung Mobile’s SVP and Head of Global Marketing Stephanie Choi has this to say: “The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are an exciting fusion of Samsung Galaxy’s latest wearable technology and Maison Kitsuné’s multi-faceted Art de Vivre. We’re melding tech with fashion and music to let consumers enjoy better living and wellness in a playful way.”

Price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition is $399.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth version. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition is $249.99. Both devices are now available in key markets in limited number only.

Samsung also released a softare update for the Galaxy Watch4 series. There are new customization options and features. Expect to see more watch faces that show important information you want and need.

You can customize the watch faces available: Info Brick watch face, Animals watch face, My Photo+ watch face, and the Steps Challenge watch face. The update also delivers improved gesture controls and Fall Detection feature. For Galaxy Watch users, you can take advantage the free 60-day free Strava subscription beginning today.