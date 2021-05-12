There are rumors that Samsung will be announcing a new Galaxy Watch 4 anytime now, probably along with the upcoming foldable smartphones. But until then, what we’re getting is a special edition of the current Galaxy wearable. The Galaxy Watch 3 TOUS edition, a collaboration with the famed Spanish jewelry and accessories brand, is now available in Spain but also can be bought from the United States. The features are mostly the same but it’s the smartwatch’s design that gets tweaked.

The Galaxy Watch 3 TOUS Edition uses the 41mm variant of the smartwatch but with a slightly different design. The physical rotating bezel now has a matte texture instead of the knurled edges of the original edition. It also comes with two interchangeable silicone bands in nude and black with the TOUS’ iconic bear logos in relief in the strap. The smartwatch also comes with various custom watch faces as well as 18 different wallpapers.

As for the other basic features of the smartwatch, it’s still the same Galaxy Watch 3 that we know. You’re connected to your smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 technology so you can access the most essential functions. This variant is Wi-Fi only so you need to connect it to a smartwatch for it to work as it should. The Samsung Health app also turns your smartwatch into a health and fitness tracker which includes electrocardiogram monitoring but this is available in selected countries for now.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung collaborated with TOUS as they also released a special edition of the original Galaxy Watch a couple of years ago. If you’re a fan of the jewelry brand, you’ll probably want to get this if you’re looking for a new smartwatch. But other than the design, there doesn’t seem to be anything special about this variant so you may want to wait on the supposed Galaxy Watch 4.

But if this is your thing, the Galaxy Watch 3 TOUS Edition is available in all TOUS stores in Spain for around $495, which is $100 more expensive than the original. Those who live elsewhere can also get it on the TOUS online store.