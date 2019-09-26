When the Galaxy Tab S6 was launched, we’ve been saying Samsung skipped the Galaxy Tab S5. Well, it’s not entirely true because there was still the Galaxy Tab S5e introduced as an ultra-thin tablet back in Q1. It was only recently that it received the promised Bixby support. If you may remember, we told you how the device has to be held a certain way for WiFi not to shut down. Apparently, WiFi has been problematic for some people.

AT&T has just launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e in the United States. It’s the same slim Android tablet we know that offers a very crisp and clear display. The 10.5” Super AMOLED screen is complemented by a 16:10 ratio widescreen view.

The new Galaxy Tab S5e is different from the Galaxy Tab S6. It is slim and light and affordable at $479.99. It’s not exactly entry-level but you can get the tablet for only $16 per month for 30 months. AT&T is offering the device on AT&T Installment Plan.

Other features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e include a a 2560 x 1600 resolution, Snapdragon 670 processor by Qualcomm, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 7040 battery life. The 5.5mm thin and 400g lightweight tablet is also looking sleek with its metal body. The battery can last up to 14.5 hours on a single charge on standard tablet usage.

If you want to get some work done, you can pair the tablet with a Samsung DeX keyboard. It will connect automatically so you know the tablet isn’t just for play. It comes with Bixby 2.0 and was actually the first tablet to have it.

The new tablet can be used as a smart hub which means you can control your smart home devices straight from the device. When it comes to audio, Samsung doesn’t scrimp with the Dolby Atmos integration and Quad AKG speakers. You can order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e beginning Friday, September 27.