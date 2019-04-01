A few weeks ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S5e. The South Korean tech giant only introduced the new model but it hasn’t reached the market yet. It is said to come to Germany and other regions in the 2nd Quarter. Well, it’s April 1 now so we can expect anytime from today until the first day of Summer. The tablet will be ultra thin as per earlier leaks. It’s not clear if it will be plain, Galaxy Tab S5 or Galaxy Tab S5e.

The “e” is said to be “essential” so we could be looking at a very basic tablet. By basic we don’t think low specs, just the standard features like a hi-res display with a decent processor and perhaps vanilla Android OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 will be the lightest and thinnest from the company. It may be a little expensive because of the possible metal unibody and almost premium specs. The premium feel and look of the Android tablet adds to its wow factor.

Nothing is certain yet but the specs of the tablet could be a large 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 81.8% screen-to-body ratio, Android 9.0 Pie, and a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Compared to our last report, the Snapdragon 670 SoC is now 855.

There is still a possibility though the Galaxy Tab S5e will be different from the Galaxy Tab S5. You see, Samsung is known for launching different variants that usually differ in just the specs. Note that the Galaxy Tab S5 or S5e doesn’t support stylus input so expect this to be a really basic tablet good for many functions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor because of some references in the code, specifically, the Galaxy Fold’s Linux kernel configuration file. Checking a document for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a source discovered a “GTS5L” which could be for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 since GTS2, GTS3L, and GTS4L refer to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy Tab S3, and Galaxy Tab S4.

The defconfig file was for all Snapdragon 855 devices so it only makes sense the Galaxy Tab S5 will also run on the same processor. Let’s wait and see for the official announcement.

VIA: XDA Developers