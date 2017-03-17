The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is now ready for pre-order just like the LG G6. The tablet will arrive earlier on March 24 with a $599.99 price tag in the United States. This Android tablet was the South Korean tech giant’s main attraction at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona since the Galaxy S8 was delayed. Before the premium flagship device is announced, the company will be releasing the tablet in the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will be out in either Black or Silver model. It’s a premium tablet that comes with the new S-Pen stylus. It’s one dynamic device equipped with features that will advance productivity whether for work, school, or home use. As with any other Galaxy tablets in the past, Samsung promises to bring the “best of entertainment and productivity, allowing consumers to do what they want, when they want” according to Samsung Electronics America’s VP or Product Marketing Alanna Cotton.

The S Pen makes the new Galaxy Tab S more useful and powerful than ever. It allows for a more natural writing with the 0.7mm fine tip. New features include Translate, Smart Select, Magnify, Translate, and Glance for a better control of elements.

The 2-in-1 tablet also works with a Pogo keyboard so you can use it as a notebook when you need more typing to be done. You can buy it separately for only $129.99 beginning March 24 as well.

Here’s a rundown of the Galaxy Tab S3’s specs: 9.7-inch Super AMOLED QXGA, 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD up to 256GB, 13MP AF plus 5.0MP cameras, and a 6000mAh battery. Tablet already runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

