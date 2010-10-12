The Samsung Galaxy Tab has apparently gone on sale in Germany, with an RRP of €799 for the unlocked, SIM-free version of the Froyo slate. The tablet is available now, according to the press release.

Meanwhile there’s also the confirmation that the Galaxy Tab’s DLNA streaming functionality can be used with the Samsung Media Gateway WMG160, quietly announced at the same time as the Galaxy S smartphone.

[vms d8f0efa196f8ad173178]

[via Carrypad]

Press Release:

Launch: Samsung Galaxy Tab now available in Germany

7-inch display and 380 grams for full functionality. The Samsung Galaxy Tab is a reliable business partner as well as an accomplished entertainer on the go

Schwalbach / Ts. 11 October 2010 – The Galaxy Tab Samsung, Samsung Smart Media Device from his first. Its low weight, handy size and a large TFT display Samsung qualify the Galaxy Tab primarily as a constant companion. With Android ™ v2.2 makes it easier for the business with helpful business applications, and enriches the life with a variety of entertainment and information options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab offers voice and video telephony and full access to the Android Market ™.

With 190 x 121 x 11.98 mm is the ideal sized Samsung Galaxy Tab to get it in the jacket – or bag always and everywhere to carry. The large screen with a diagonal of 17.8 inches guarantees a comfortable viewing of web pages, videos and e-books, without going into a compromise on mobility.

Whether with a headset or via speakerphone – the user can talk with the Samsung Galaxy Tab as with a conventional mobile phone. Video calls are possible by the 1.3-megapixel camera on the housing front.

Unlimited possibilities with Android ™ v2.2

Whether you need an overview of the first train connections, or the time would drive to a computer game: the Android Market ™ is full of applications that make users’ lives easier. The Samsung Galaxy Tab granted the Android ™ operating system v2.2 full access to this offer, and gives users the opportunity to the Samsung Galaxy Tab fully match your needs.

Adobe ® Flash ® Player 10.1 provides a common picture while surfing the web. All web content is presented in the same extent that the user is from a home PC used to. take you with HSDPA up to 7.2 Mbps and HSUPA at up to 5.76 Mbit / s the user has to purchase without waiting times.

The pre-installed application “Reader’s Hub” opens the doors to a large and well clear of books, magazines and newspapers from around the world. The well-stocked library offers interesting stories of different genres that are on the large display of the Samsung Galaxy Tab to read.

Also installed is the video game “Let’s Golf by Gameloft. 63 holes can be played with four different characters in four different locations in 3D. For use on the Samsung Galaxy Tab Let’s golf has been adapted to the big screen.

Complete equipment for full functionality

Android ™ brings several useful Google ™ services with them. With Google Maps ™ Navigation is a complete navigation solution on board, which steers clear voice guidance with the optimal path. A satellite view gives you extra guidance and with the real-time traffic view, you avoid the jams. Searches, this Samsung Galaxy Tab ™ including via Google Voice Search, the typing of goals is no longer necessary. The processor of the Samsung Galaxy Tab provides a Gigahertz performance, providing a normal operation of the device safe even when multiple applications are running in parallel. For a long operation ensures the 4,000 mAh battery strong. This gives the user up to 1,500 hours of standby or up to 16.7 hours talk time. Complete in the fastest WiFi n Bluetooth 3.0 standard and the features.

Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Tab: more opportunities, more style

Protection against dust and scratches different, tailored bags for the Galaxy Table Though be entered quickly thanks Swype ® texts, the real key of the keyboard dock is more practical for many writers. Like the docking station and the car cradle, it has a charging function and 3.5 mm jack for connecting speakers and sound systems. For wireless transmission of the Galaxy Tab to DLNA ™ compatible devices, makes the Media Gateway WMG160 older televisions and sound systems fit for WiFi multimedia streaming.

The Samsung Galaxy tab is now available in Germany. The suggested retail price is 799 euros.