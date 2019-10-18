Without any fanfare or even an announcement at all, Samsung has released a new tablet meant to be for your kids’ entertainment and education. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition is basically the same Galaxy Tab A that we’ve had in the market but it is now encased in a kid-friendly bumper case. It also has several parental controls and features because of course, we don’t want the kids to be addicted to their screens any more than they already are.

Under the hood, it’s still the good ole Galaxy Tab A that we’ve known. It comes with an 8-inch 1280 x 800 TFT display with 1280 x 800 resolution as well. It is powered by a Snapdragon 429 chipset and has 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage expandable with a microSD card. It also has a 2MP front-facing camera so you or the kids can make video calls (supervised and approved of course). It has. 5,100 mAh battery and is running on Android Pie with Samsung One UI on top.

As a parent, of course, you’d want to monitor how and how long your kids will be using the tablet. There are granular controls so you can monitor and set their screen time and also choose what kind of content they will have access to. The tablet also comes with a free trial of the Samsung Kids app where you can have access to 10,000+ hours of kid-friendly content including games, infotainment videos, etc.

Since all the things mentioned can be found in the Google Play Store, the only difference with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids is that it has a “durable bumper case” so it can survive your kid’s bumps and drops and peanut butter and jelly greased hands.

The Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition is already available for purchase in the U.S. through the Samsung website. It’s priced at just $149.99 and only the Wi-Fi edition has made an appearance and there doesn’t seem to be an LTE version.