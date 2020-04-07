Just the other day, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 received the much-awaited Android 10 update with One UI 2.1. Today, we’re learning that a new Galaxy Tab will ship very soon. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4 2020 model that was introduced last week will start shipping next month in key markets. In the United States, it will be available early on May 6 via Verizon. It will be cheaper too from the Big Red. T-Mobile will follow after a few weeks.

You can pre-order directly from Samsung.com. Choose whether you want to use the tablet on T-Mobile or Verizon. The Galaxy Tab A 8.4” (2020) 32GB model in Mocha will begin shipping on May 6. It promises a long-lasting battery life so you can play games, stream movies, and play music for many hours.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab boasts a slim and compact design plus a vivid 8.4-inch WUXGA TFT display. The tablet comes with a 5000mAh battery, Exynos 7904 chipset, up to 512GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 4G LTE connectivity, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. When it comes to the camera department, there is a decent 8MP rear shooter plus a 5MP selfie camera.

The $279.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4” is entertainment-ready. It features Samsung DeX and Smart View capability. It also offers keyboard support for you can be productive for work.

The Android tablet will also be available from T-Mobile but will cost $284.99. It will ship from May 30 to June 22.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4” Key Specs:

• OS: Android

• Processor: 1.8GHz, 1.6GHz Octa-Core

• Display: 8.4-inches

• Dimensions: 7.95″ x 4.93″ x 0.28″

• Weight: 10.9 oz

• Battery: 5000mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 8.0 MP (rear) with autofocus, FHD (1920 x 1080) @ 30fps

• Cam: 5.0 MP (front)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi, USB 2.0, 4G LTE