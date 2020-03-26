The last Samsung Galaxy Tab A model we featured was a Kids Edition that suddenly appeared on the company’s website last October. It followed the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 and was released after we learned the Galaxy Tab A (2017) and Galaxy Tab S3 received an Android Pie update. Today, we’re presented with the news that the Galaxy Tab A 8.4-inch is ready from Samsung and Verizon. The 32GB model in Mocha will be up for sale very soon online and in select retail stores.

The new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) by Samsung is an affordable tablet offering. It’s low-cost but it already comes with LTE connectivity. This means you can connect to the mobile Internet even when you’re outdoors and not just WiFi.

The Android tablet is priced below $300 so it really is budget-friendly. It comes equipped with a decent 8.4-inch TFT LCD display, 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution, 3GB of RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD slot for memory expansion up to 512GB, and a 5000mAh battery with Fast-Charge tech. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor.

When it comes to the camera department, it comes with an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP selfie shooter. Other features include two speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos tuning. It only runs on Android 9.0 OS.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) weighs 0.7 pounds and measures 7.95 x 4.93 x 0.28-inches. There’s the usual Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802.11ac. You can use the tablet on different US networks like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. The price tag reads $279.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) will not rival the iPad Pro but it can be a good alternative if you want a tablet that can connect to 4G LTE. It may not deliver top and super fast performance but it’s good enough for basic mobile computing whether for work, school, or personal use.