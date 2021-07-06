The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has received a number of updates already. We have also seen a number of versions but the last one, the 2019 model, is now ready to get a new software update. Specifically, the July 2021 Android security patch is now available. It’s the same security update that rolled out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series last week. The Galaxy Tab Active 2 and the original Galaxy Fold also got the same. After this, we can expect other Galaxy devices will also get the update they need.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 LTE model will receive the firmware version T295XXU4CUF8. It includes the latest July 2021 security patch. It’s now rolling out in Bolivia but we are certain other markets will also get it soon.

There is no changelog available but as with most firmware, this one delivers bug fixes and several new features and enhancements. Some people who may have been having issues with their Android Auto should expect a fix.

A notification may be received if you own a Galaxy Tab A 8.0 in Bolivia. You can also check your settings manually. Go to Settings> Software update> Download and install.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 was released with Android 9 out of the box but soon received Android 10 with One UI 2. Android 11 with One UI 3.1 was made available only last week for the tablet.