After the Galaxy A80’s launch, Samsung also has two new Android tablets to unveil: the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. The two devices will be available beginning April 26 in the United States. Just in case you’ve been wondering, the South Korean tech giant still has entries to the tablet category. There is still a market for tablets but to be honest, there aren’t many options available. Samsung remains in the game and we don’t think it’s giving up anytime soon.

Just in case you’ve been wondering, the South Korean tech giant still has entries to the tablet category. There is still a market for tablets but to be honest, there aren’t many options available.

Samsung remains in the game and we don’t think it’s giving up anytime soon. Both models are ideal for home use but you can also use them for work, school, and play.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 offers a long battery life and an immersive display. It shows small bezels, Dolby Atmos dual speaker system, 3D sound, and compact form so it’s very portable.

The tablet is great for young children as it comes with curated educational games and apps. Samsung Kids allows parents to control and customize the mobile experience for kids. There’s also Samsung Notes, Calendar, and Gallery that can be shared with the Family Share feature. Price tag reads $229.99

The $399.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is considered as the thinnest 10.5-inch tablet yet from the company. It’s ultraportable at only 400g and 5.5mm wide. You can choose from these color options: Black, Silver and Gold. Features include a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Edge to Edge Display, quad speakers, and Bixby 2.0.

Samsung Electronics America’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Alanna Cotton said: “At Samsung, we believe consumers deserve devices that are perfectly suited for their needs, whether it’s home entertainment, portability, or smart connectivity,

Samsung also allows smart connectivity via SmartThings. It connects with other smart products at home with only a few taps or voice commands.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be $229.99 while the Galaxy Tab S5e will be slightly more expensive at $399.99. The two will be out on April 26.

SOURCE: Samsung