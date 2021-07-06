Even as we’re awaiting the public rollout of the Android 12 update, there are still some devices that are waiting for their Android 11 upgrade. Most of the Samsung smartphones and tablets that are due for an update have already gotten theirs. But the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) was still waiting for its update and now it looks like users in several Asian, European, and South American countries are getting Android 11, maybe even ahead of schedule.

SAM Mobile shared that the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (SM-T515 and SM-T515N) has received the Android 11 update and with it also the all-important June 2021 security patch. Not everyone who owns the tablet though is getting the update as only selected countries in Asia, Europe, and South America are included with this roll out. For the South Korean market, the firmware version is T515NKSU8CUF6 while for the Asian and European markets, you get versions T515XXU8CUF2 and T515XXU8CUF4.

In case you need a refresher on what you can expect from Android 11, you will of course get a refreshed UI design, a reset of auto-permissions, one-time permission support, chat bubbles, improved smart home controls, and removing GPS location data from images. You also get improvements in the stock apps, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard, more choices for your lockscreen, a dedicated media player widget, and conversations in the notification area.

You can check the software update information on your Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) by going to Settings > Software update then tapping Download and Install. This update may be a bit earlier than expected especially since it just got the Android 10 update in the middle of 2020. But hey, no one will be complaining if they get the update earlier right? You can also download the firmware update from SAM Mobile’s database, if you know how to flash it manually.

The Android 11 update is available for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) in the following countries:

1. Austria

2. Argentina

3. Brazil

4. Bulgaria

5. Chile

6. Czech Republic

7. France

8. Germany

9. Greece

10. India

11. Iraq

12. Italy

13. Hungary

14. Luxembourg

15. Malaysia

16. Nordic countries

17. Poland

18. Slovakia

19. Slovenia

20. South Korea

21. Spain

22. Sri Lanka

23. Switzerland

24. Taiwan

25. Thailand

26. The Philippines

27. The UK,

28. The Netherlands

29. Vietnam