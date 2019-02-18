Last week, Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S5e. We were told the tablet would be arriving in the 2nd quarter. Over the weekend, it was announced in Germany the 2019 model of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be available in the country soon together with the Galaxy Tab S5e. The Galaxy Tab A is a mid-range device which could cost anything below $250. It is cheaper compared to the $399 Galaxy Tab S5e. After Germany, we can expect the new Tab A model will be available in other key markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 boasts a large 10.1-inch TFT screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 2GB RAM, Exynos 7904 chipset, and USB Type-C for data transfer and faster charging. You can choose from either the WiFi or WiFi/LTE variant.

Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) on April 5 in Germany for 210 and 270 euros ($237-$305). Color options include Gold, Silver, and Black.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, this tablet is described as the thinnest and lightest from the South Korean tech giant. This is the pricier option which means the specs are more premium. The metal unibody adds to the premium look and feel of the tablet.

Specs-wise, the tablet offers an 81.8% screen-to-body ratio and 2560 x 1600 resolution on the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED d screen. The display runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 670 processor and Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

As with most of the newest Samsung mobile devices, this one features Bixby 2.0 and De integration. S Pen stylus support isn’t included but you can use an optional keyboard cover with it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

SOURCE: Samsung