Giving Samsung users a new way to browse, discover, and play games – the South Korean tech company has redesigned its Galaxy Store – this time with main focus on gaming. The home screen of the app store has been divided into two tabs – Apps and Games. While the former is a gateway to the Galaxy app ecosystem, the latter is ultra-smooth access for mobile gamers to discover new titles to play and accumulate rewards.

Samsung is trying to lure in gamers saying its Galaxy Store is the only mobile app ecosystem in the US offering Epic Games’ Fortnite for download. With the intention to make the Galaxy Store a mobile destination for gamers, Samsung is looking at offering a curated list of game recommendations and also a few gaming perks.

The store will now allow gamers exclusive previews, promos, rewards and benefits. According to the company press release, these earned rewards will accumulate while the gamer levels up in games. The accumulated points can be used by the gamers for a new game title.

Making reference to compatible Galaxy smartphones – Samsung says, the users can play over 100 games over the cloud using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which can now be downloaded directly from the Galaxy Store. The gamers can enjoy full-featured experience and convenience of in-app purchases from the cloud gaming app.