Samsung recently launched their new flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, at MWC 2018 in Barcelona. There’s a ton of new features for all of those drooling over the gorgeous new phones – and it doesn’t have a notch (ha!). So our favorite teardown guys at iFixit got their hands on a Galaxy S9+, the larger of the two handsets, and they immediately went to work on tearing down the smartphone unit and showing us what we’ll see inside.

Getting inside the Samsung Galaxy S9+ was always going to be a challenge because of the glass back design of the unit. But iFixit’s experience shows here, with the proper usage of heat to soften the adhesive and the accurate placement of the pry tool (pick). Once you get the unit open, it seems to be a challenging disassembly process from there.

Immediately after you open the back of the Galaxy S9+, you are able to see the dual camera, dual aperture system. In normal lighting, both cameras maintain the standard f/2.4 aperture to give you clearer images. In low light situations, the main camera has ring-like blades that open up to adjust the aperture to f/1.5, the widest aperture available on phone cameras to date.

The Galaxy S9+ gets a repairability score of 4 out of 10 (10 being the easiest to repair), because while most of the components are modular and replaceable, getting inside the phone will be a challenge as the glass back will likely break if undue pressure is applied. The battery is also a challenge to replace, and screen replacement will require dismantling the whole phone.

SOURCE: iFixit