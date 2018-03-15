The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been getting more attention ever since the duo was introduced during the Unpacked event at the Mobile World Congress 2018 last month in Barcelona, Spain. The premium flagship smartphones are the South Korean tech giant’s latest product offering to the mobile market and so far, it’s been getting positive reviews mainly because of the reimagined camera that helped bring the phone on top of DxOMark rankings. A couple of teardowns have revealed the variable aperture camera lens and fancy camera aperture tricks.

The phone hasn’t reached some stores in the market yet but a new software update is now ready. This delivers improvements in biometric safety and camera performance. Such features are already impressive but a few issues have been fixed. So when you see an alert or notification that a firmware update is ready for download and installation, get it immediately. It’s the G960U1UEU1ARBG update that measures 287MB. Make sure you have enough memory and that you are connected to WiFi.

The new software build brings two major changes. The Face Unlock feature is more stable now. The combination of iris recognition and facial recognition called the Intelligent Scan makes the S9 more secure. The phone’s camera stability has also been improved. Some people have reported crashing of the camera app but the problem has been fixed already.

