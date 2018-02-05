We’re still a few weeks away from the official announcement of the newest flagship devices from Samsung, but it looks like we’re getting a bit more information about it through its official cases that appeared in a video on Mobile Fun. Based on the official Clear View Standing Cover and the S View Cover that the video “unboxed”, we have confirmation that there will indeed be a Galaxy S9 and a Galaxy S9+. But will there also be a new purple variant?

We say purple not just because it is close to the color of the year which is officially UltraViolet, but because one of the official covers from Samsung is a purplish/eggplant colored one, which may mean there is a different color variant that will be coming, aside from the more common Black, Rose Gold, and White colors. Another thing that was “confirmed” is the fact that it will be called Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. We didn’t really think it will be called anything else, but at least we’ve somewhat confirmed it.

Other things that the video confirmed is that the size will almost be the same as the current flagships, because both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ fit into the respective cases. What is different of course is the arrangement of the stuff at the rear. The fingerprint sensor is now below the camera instead of beside it. The rear camera opening is vertical so we will also probably see a dual rear camera, like the Galaxy Note 8, but with a downward orientation.

The official unveiling of the new flagships will be on February 25, and based on the invite itself, the new devices will focus on the camera and mobile photography aspects, but most of the specs will probably be the same or at least close to it. Let’s see if we will indeed get a purple variant.

VIA: SlashGear