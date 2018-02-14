The Samsung Galaxy S9 is about to be introduced at the Mobile World Congress. The tech event is just around the corner and we’ll be there in Barcelona to see new mobile devices. Unlike last year, Samsung will be headlining MWC 2018 with the Galaxy S9 duo. As the Samsung Unpacked 2018 is fast approaching, expect more rumors and leaks to be published. We have already spotted the phone at the FCC grounds and it also recently hit Bluetooth SIG. This means the S9’s Bluetooth connectivity is ready.

The Bluetooth 5.0 certification surfaced for the SM-G490F and SM-G495F. These are model numbers for the S9 and S9+ in the United States. Don’t be confused but they are the same as the SM-G960F and SM-G965F. They follow last year’s Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and the Galaxy A8 (2018) in featuring the latest version of Bluetooth 5.0.

We know other variants are now being tested or certified anywhere in the world. Just check the Bluetooth SIG database to see the other versions. We don’t doubt this information but we expect more specs to be confirmed a couple of weeks from today when the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones are “unpacked” on February 25 before its mid-March market release.

