If you already have your Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ and you’re pretty excited to try and share your screen and data on your PC, you might actually be disappointed to find out that you can’t, at least for now. It seems that Samsung has not brought SideSync support for their latest flagships, but probably with good reason. Once they have finished updating their new handoff program called Samsung Flow, that’s what you’ll be able to use for your new smartphone.

SideSync is a service that lets you mirror your smartphone onto your PC, including accessing your home screen, data, receive alarms, and even access some features including sending text messages and making and receiving phone calls. This service is important for those who work mostly on their PC and would like to have access to their smartphone while doing so. Previously, you only needed for your smartphone to be running on KitKat and higher.

But some users noticed that their Galaxy S9 device, despite obviously running on more than KitKat were suddenly not SideSync supported. And on the official website, it clearly states that “SideSync is not available for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.” Samsung confirmed it as well but assured those who were complaining that a future update for Samsung Flow will bring them the much needed screen mirroring functionality.

Samsung Flow, if you didn’t know, is another service that lets you have seamless content handoff between your Samsung devices. This includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and even smart TVs. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed when the update and the subsequent screen mirroring will roll out. Until then, sorry Galaxy S9 users. You’ll have to use your phone the normal way.

VIA: SAM Mobile