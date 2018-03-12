The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are already out and we’re just curious to know when the phones will be readily available in key markets. Pre-orders have opened in some countries and we heard they are slightly lower than the S8 or just the same. The phone has reached Germany and Turkey while some orders have shipped earlier than expected. The unit is offered with great deals and big savings plus a Visa gift card. The smartphone also comes with an official line of Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Unlocked version is now up for sale on the Microsoft Store with a $719.99 price tag. Don’t be too surprised to see Microsoft selling Android phones because it’s already a thing. Microsoft sells such smartphones that are loaded with Microsoft Launcher and run Microsoft apps aka the Office 365. This version is the optimized version that is pre-loaded with the Microsoft Office tools people on-the-go normally use.

If you want to save some money on your purchase, feel free to trade in your old device. The credit amounting to $350 may be used towards a purchase of a new S9 or S9+. To review, the S9 comes equipped with a 5.8-inch dual edge Super AMOLED screen, 12MP Dual Pixel camera (f/1.5/f/2.4 1/2.5″, 1.4 µm), 4GB RAM, Microsoft Launcher app support, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB, and a 3000 mAh battery. The S9+ has a bigger 6.2-inch Quad HD screen and a 3500 mAh batt.

