The Samsung Galaxy S9 is going to have an Active variant. There is no confirmation yet but we know Samsung is working on one as in every year. The rugged version of the Galaxy S9 is said to have a large 4000mAh battery as per a recent leak. It’s nothing new really because the Galaxy S8 Active is also powered by the same batt. The phone is believed to be the SM-G893 spotted somewhere. If you may remember, the Galaxy S8 Active and S7 Active were known as SM-G892 and SM-G891 before their official launch the past years.

The Galaxy S9 Active may be ready from other mobile carriers instead of just AT&T because last year, Samsung sold the S8 Active through T-Mobile and another network. This may bring Samsung more sales because consumers have more options.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S9 Active is a variant of the flagship S9, then we can assume it will have similar specs including a 5.8-inch flat display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and dual 12MP and 8MP rear cameras with dual aperture, and an 8MP selfie camera with f1.7 aperture. The battery won’t be 3000mAh but 4000mAh.

No word on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know soon.

VIA: SAMMOBILE