The running joke about every high profile Samsung product after last year’s Galaxy Note 7 disaster is, “Does it explode?” Some good news for people who have jumped on the Samsung Galaxy S8 bandwagon this early (the phone’s not even out yet), the answer to the question apparently is – no, it does not.

YouTube channel “What’s Inside?” teamed up with our favorite YouTube durability tester “JerryRigEverything” to see what literally is inside the new Samsung flagship. What’s Inside did what they usually do to stuff on their online show – they cut the Samsung Galaxy S8 in half with a Dremel rotary saw. And then something happened with the battery. Jump to 6:13 of the video below to see the cool action.

The rotary saw apparently nicked the battery, and there was some smoke and you could see the battery expanding, like it was going to burst into flames… but it did not. As JerryRigEverything says on the video, his expansive experience with cutting up batteries is that once the lithium-ion gets exposed, you would normally see smoke, sparks, and fire.

It looks like Samsung did its work on the battery of this flagship phone. Even when the guys in the video started poking the battery with sharp objects, there was no fire. Good job Samsung, at least on this specific unit. Hopefully, this is something representative of all Samsung’s phones moving forward.

SOURCE: What’s Inside