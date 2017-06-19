Not all smartphone markets in the world have a need for dual SIM devices. This is probably why bigger brands like Samsung do not release dual SIM variants in all countries where they are available. But if you live in the UK and you need a smartphone that can carry two SIM cards and is not tied to any carrier, then you may want to know that the Korean OEM is now selling an unlocked dual SIM version of their flagship. However, it’s the Galaxy S8+ only and not the Galaxy S8.

No reason was given as to why it’s the bigger Samsung Galaxy S8+ that gets the dual-SIM and unlocked treatment in the UK. But in any case, that should be a good enough deal for anyone looking for the aforementioned two features. Everything else is basically the same, from the 6.2-inch 1440 x 2960 pixel display to the Exynos 8895 octa-core processor to the 4GB/6GB RAM to the 64GB/128GB internal memory.

Bearing the model SM-G955FZ, the Galaxy S8+ can only be bought through Samsung UK’s online store. It’s available in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray, but when it was initially released, the former quickly ran out of stocks. It’s now back online so if you’re set on that color, you should probably get it before it runs out again.

The unlocked dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy S8+ costs £779, which is slightly more expensive than the $720 in the US. There is no news yet if they will be making it available to other retailers or if this particular variant will be seen in other markets as well.

