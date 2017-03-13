The March 29 unveiling is fast approaching and it’s not only the Samsung fans who are getting excited about the dawn of the Galaxy S8. Most of us in the Android community are curious to know if the newest premium flagship smartphone which skipped the MWC 2017 and was delayed until the following month is worthy of our attention. Samsung has been through a lot the past year, no thanks to the Note 7 fiasco.

We’ve heard numerous rumors and information already including the April 21 market release date. We didn’t hear this before and now we just learned that KGI Securities is also mentioning the said date although we also heard of an April 28 rollout. The investment firm has also projected that sales will be slower compared to the Galaxy S7.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is saying Samsung will be rolling out two sizes of the Galaxy S8–a 5.8-inch version and a 6.2-inch display variant. Some of the features we’ve noted already include the OLED display with 2960 × 2400 WQHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or Exynos 8895 for Asian and European variants, 6:4 aspect ratio, and 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM (China and South Korea only).

We also learned that the Galaxy S8 will come with a PC mode, dock, USB-C, and high-speed transfer so you can use it like a computer. Samsung is also said to be lowering shipments from last year’s 52 million units. For this year, it will only be anything between 40 million to 45 million.

More details were confirmed by KGI: full-screen display with no physical home button, 3D-curved cover glass screen, proximity sensor, IR-LED transmitter and receiver for iris recognition, ambient light sensor (ALS), front/sub camera, and receiver. At the back panel, you will see a heart beat sensor, fingerprint scanner module, camera flash, and a main camera. There won’t be any dual camera system but there will be a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter.

