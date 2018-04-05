How soon is soon? We’ve been saying the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ unlocked versions in the United States will soon receive the Oreo OS update. The time has finally come. After months of anticipation, the South Korean tech giant is ready to roll out the next Android dessert. This is expected since the Android P is already out. Before the sweet ‘P’ is revealed, Samsung better serve the cookie. You see, the tech company has been busy with many things but the Oreo update doesn’t seem to be a priority until the past few weeks.

The Oreo update has been ready on beta. If you have it, you can simply get the upgrade. Update size is smaller but the full version may go beyond 1GB. Specifically, the S8 and S8+ will receive the following build numbers: G950U1UEU2CRB9 and G955U1UEU2CRB9.

As with the other Android Oreo OS updates, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will benefit from an improved security courtesy of biometrics that includes the iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition. The Quick Panel now includes notification categories. On the Home Screen, you can now hold an app to display shortcuts. The Samsung Keyboard has been enhanced with more high-contrast keyboards and quick access on the toolbar.

There’s the standard improvement in performance and battery life, new clock styles for the Lock screen and Always On Display, and Smart View mirroring. Other updates can be noticed on the Samsung Cloud, Samsung Dual Messenger, Find My Mobile, and Samsung DeX.

VIA: Droid Life