Countdown to the official and public unveiling of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. We’re glued to any news and leaks related to Samsung because we’ve been anticipating the arrival of the new premium flagship devices since the company decided to skip the MWC. The Unpacked 2017 event is happening tomorrow, March 29 in New York City which is already March 30 in South Korea. We saw a number of images already and heard a lot of information about the S8 and S8+ and most of them will be confirmed a few hours from now.

So far, we know the Galaxy S8 will have a double curved screen design. Body will be rounded while screen size will be larger–almost bezel-less. The Galaxy S8 is known as model SM-G950F while the S8+ is SM-G955U. The SM-G950X and SM- SM-G955X are the international variants of the duo, respectively. This bit of information was from the AnTuTu database.

Based on this benchmark page, the Samsung SM-G9500 model runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There is the Adreno 540 GPU, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage which we’re assuming is also expandable, 8MP rear camera, and a 12MP front-facing selfie shooter.

The international version of the Galaxy S8 duo will run Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor. We also know more Exynos-powered Galaxy S8 phones will ship and have better numbers than the Snapdragon-powered variant.

VIA: AnTuTu