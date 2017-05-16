After a few weeks since its official market release, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has finally hit DxOMark. As expected, the South Korean tech giant’s latest premium flagship phone gets a high score of 88, placing it on second place, tied with the HTC 10, Sony Xperia X Performance, and the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. We somehow expected it would be higher but the current score and rank are already very good.

To review, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP main camera with Dual Pixel AF, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and f/1.7 aperture. When it comes to the front-facing camera, its 8 megapixel with the same f/1.7. Overal Mobile Score of 88 is a result of Photo and Video sub-scores–both at 88. Photography performance is always expected to be excellent if it’s a premium Samsung phone and this one doesn’t disappoint. As usual, taken into consideration are the quality of exposure and contrast, autofocus, color, artifcasts, stabilization, texture, and noise.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 captures high-quality still photos as made possible by its accurate and very fast autofocus plus very good target exposure in all lighting conditions. Even in lowlight conditions, color rendering is still good. You may notice very good shadow detail in HDR. If you use flash, noise is low and and with slight luminance.

As for the cons, you may notice some ringing, loss of detail in low contrast areas, variations of sharpness visible, and loss of fine color detail in all lighting conditions. You may also notice some tungsten light color shading with on-flash images.

When it comes to Mobile Video, the Samsung Galaxy S8 delivers good tracking, smooth, fast, and accurate autofocus in all lighting conditions. The OIS is very effective while color rendering, noise level, exposure, and wide dynamic range are all good. There may be some visible noise in low light conditions or judder effect or the occasional frame shiff when panning.

