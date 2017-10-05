The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 are two premium flagship smartphones that are good enough not only for personal use but also for work, business, and productivity. The high specs, features, and apps available allow anyone to communicate with clients and colleagues or finish work while on-the-go. But to make things even easier and more convenient, the South Korean tech giant has started to offer Enterprise Editions of the flagship Android phones in Germany.

The Samsung Enterprise Editions are made-for-Business versions that come with a 3-year warranty. The phones also include license for Knox Configure and Enterprise Firmware updates for up to three years. That is a good deal because expensive phones such as the Galaxy Note 8 and the S8 deserve regular updates longer than two years to keep up with the times and fast-moving technology.

Monthly patches for mobile security are needed by brands and companies to ensure businesses are running smoothly. For developers, they can release software updates or install software on multiple devices.

Samsung Electronics B2B Director Martin Böker said, “With the Samsung Enterprise Edition, we offer a solution package that meets the business needs of business devices in all critical dimensions: performance, security, flexible customization, and efficient management of large equipment parks. As a result, companies are well positioned for the value-adding use of mobile devices.”

The special Enterprise Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be availed from Tech Data Mobile.

SOURCE: Samsung