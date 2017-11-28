If you’re bored with the usual colors of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ devices, then you probably got excited when they teased a burgundy red version of the flagship device. Now the new color variant, the sixth for this year’s edition, is officially available at least in South Korea. It will be rolling out to other markets as well but they did not specify which ones and when it will happen, except to say that the regional offices will be making the announcements.

The only difference between this variant and the original Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is the fact that it comes in burgundy red. The glass back and metal frame are red but the front glass is still black, as it should be. The aluminum frames and buttons are also in the dark, shiny, red color so if you really like this shade, then this is something that you should be looking forward to.

Other than the color though, all the specs are the same. If you need a reminder, it has a 5.8-inch display with 1440 x 2960 display and is powered by an Exynos 8895 chipset. It has 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card), a 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It has a 3000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, to be upgraded to Oreo later on.

The Galaxy S8 is already available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Arctic Silver and Maple Gold. We don’t know yet what the other markets will be, but hopefully we’ll know more soon.

SOURCE: Samsung