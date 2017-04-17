We’ve known XeeTechCare for some of the weirdest gadget stress tests but we enjoy watching the guy for his speed tests. The last one of which was the Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 Speed Test. Another speed test is done but this time to see which one will die first. We’re just talking about battery drain so let’s see whose battery will run longer. This Battery Drain Test compares that two siblings–the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus. The two have different batteries: 3000mAh and 3500mAh.

For this test, the YouTuber uses the two smartphones for over six hours, exhausting their batteries in four phases. Both phones are connected to the same WiFi network and photos are set at 100%. Every other connectivity options or apps are disabled.

The first stage features 60 minutes (one whole hour) of Instagram opened on the phones. The app is refreshed every ten minutes. After 60 minutes is over, battery of the Galaxy S8 is at 87% while the bigger variant is at 88%. YouTube playback is done for two solid hours which results to battery going at 64% and 66% on the S8 and S8+, respectively.

Next stage is the Asphalt 8 game running on both devices. Ater another hour, batteries are at 51% and 53% for the S8 and S8+. After all those hours, temperature is still normal. There is no obvious heat which is good news.

The next stage has the devices recording 4k video footage for one hour. Battery is down to 13% and 20%. All stages are down so another one was adding: gaming with flash on. Battery saving mode is enabled when four percent is reached but sadly, battery is dead soon after while the Galaxy S8+ is still at 12 percent.

The Galaxy S8+ clearly wins the Battery Drain Test. It’s close but if you want a longer lasting phone, the Galaxy S8+ will deliver.

