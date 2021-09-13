So many details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have surfaced. Its official launch is about half a year from today so expect more information will be released in the coming months and until the official announcement. We already know a lot but, of course, they are not confirmed yet. The South Korean tech giant can still make changes in the list of final specs and features before production. What can be confirmed are some important features like the S Pen support and the 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will still include the Ultra variant. It’s known as ‘Rainbow B Zero’. Mass production of the next-gen flagship phones will be November. Hopefully, it may be ready in time for January and that there will be no delay.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with S Pen recognition and 108MP camera module. Mainly, the specs and size will be unchanged from the Galaxy S21 but with important tweaks in the specs list especially in the camera department.

Similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive with a quad camera module. The module includes the 108MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra wide angle camera. There will be OIS on both cameras. The selfie camera will be 40MP. There will be no 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. As for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, they will come with three camera on the rear plus a 10MP selfie shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be the next premium flagship series offering after the Galaxy Z series phone. Samsung targets to sell more Galaxy S22 than the Galaxy S21. There will still be the Galaxy S21 FE later this year together with a number of mid-range phones like the Galaxy A52 5G.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are also expected to help pull up Samsung’s number even if they are very expensive. Back in August, we noted Samsung Galaxy Z foldable pre-orders hit 800,000 in South Korea. The two are expected to make Samsung hit its seven million target.