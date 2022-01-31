It’s going to be an exciting February for the whole Android community. The Mobile World Congress will be held. Samsung is confirmed to introduce new premium flagship devices starting with the Galaxy S22 series. New Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also believed to be announced. The Unpacked event is happening in less than two weeks. That means another two weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculations. We already have a clear idea about the design, features, and specs of all three Galaxy S22 phones but expect more will be leaked until the official announcement.

Our source has leaked a bunch of teasers. No, they’re not just teasers. The images have almost everything we need to know about the upcoming smartphones and flagship tablets.

The set of images shows us the new Android smartphones and tablets. We have probably seen some of these images and details which tells us Samsung is ready to reveal the devices.

The Galaxy S22 series is known as “Rainbow”. There will be three variants: the vanilla Galaxy S22 (codename: R0), Galaxy S22+ (G0), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra (B0). As for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, the tablets will also support 45W charging just like the Galaxy S22. There’s one caveat: the 45W power adapter is sold separately.

Here are some details listed. The Galaxy S22 with a 6.1-inch screen will come with three cameras: 12MP ultra wide + 50MP wide with dual pixel + 10MP telephoto. The selfie camera will be 10MP. The phone will run on Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 3700mAh battery plus 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage.

The Galaxy S22+ will feature a larger 6.7-inch display with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, a triple camera system (50MP wide + 12MP ultra wide + 10MP telephoto), and a 10MP selfie camera. The higher-specced model will be the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It will come equipped with a 6.8-inch screen, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128/256/512GB onboard storage, 5000mAh battery, 40MP selfie camera, plus four cameras on the rear (108MP wide + 12MP ultra wide + 10MP telephoto + 10MP telephoto, and the same processor.

There will be three Galaxy Tab S8 models: Galaxy Tab S8 with an 11-inch screen, Galaxy Tab S8+ (12.4-inch), and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6-inch display. The new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will come with a seamless Pen Holder, enhanced mouse options, various standing modes, and improved keyboard usability. These offer PC-level convenience and a more connected mobile experience.