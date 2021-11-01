The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to be introduced in the first quarter of 2022. That is certain but we’re not sure yet if it will launch in January or February. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be ready soon as mass production of components has already started. Production is about to be ramped-up for all three variants: the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These units already have their build numbers: the SM-S901, SM-S906, and the SM-S908–respectively.

Production of components have begun since last week in some of Samsung’s plants in Asia. Not many units are being produced yet, at least, for now. Target production volume is some tens of thousands of units. The components in production are said to be flex cables that may be used for circuit boards.

At this point, production is focused for the Galaxy S22 Ultra for US release. Production of the parts of other models has also started. It’s two months before year 2021 ends which tells us release of the Galaxy S22 series will still be in early 2022.

The January 2022 launch may not happen as that is reserved for the Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S22 may be announced the following month in February. We’re actually not concerned about the release month, we just want to know there will be no more delays or cancellations.

To recap, we know the Galaxy S22 series will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 or Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU in other regions. Price of the phones may be lower too even with the more advanced specs and features. Batteries may be lower in capacity though but with faster charging. The Ultra model will still come with S-Pen support and probably a built-in slot as well.