We’re less than a month away from the Samsung Unpacked event where we are expected to hear the official announcement of the 2021 flagship line. Already we’re seeing a lot of rumors, leaks, and news about the Galaxy S21 line and that includes what accessories will be coming with it. Now it looks like we’re getting a look at “official” renders of the cases that will be available for the series and based on previous leaks, there are a lot of cases to choose from.

MySmartPrice has collaborated with known tipster Ishan Agarwal to bring you some product renders of the official cases that will be launching in a few weeks. They’re showing off renders of the flip cases with LED and without LED as well as the Kvadrat cases for the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in two color variants, mint and violet. There are also renders of the Clear Standing case as well as the Silicon and Leather cases.

Previously, a leak said that the following will be the cases released for the entire series:

– Clear View Cover

– Led Cover

– Led View Cover

– Silicone Case

– Leather Cover

– Protective Standing Cover

– Clear Protective Cover

– Clear Standing Cover

– Clear Cover

Not all of them have renders for now but we’ll probably see a few more before the S21 series officially launches this January.

One of the rumors about the Galaxy S21 Ultra is that it will support the S Pen which will be the first time it will be supported outside of the Galaxy Note series. The S21 Ultra will not have a slot to keep the S Pen though so we can also expect a silicone case or something similar to it to be bundled with the phone’s actual case. There’s no render for it just yet but it will be interesting to see what it will look like.

The Samsung Unpacked event is happening this January 14, 2021. They are poised to announce not just the new flagship line but as well as other devices and even accessories that they’ll be releasing during the first few months of the new year.