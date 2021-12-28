The Galaxy S21 FE is not official but we have seen an unboxing and hands-on video already. Several details have been revealed and we know more will surface until the phone is unpacked. Samsung may be trying its best to conceal the device but you know how it is in the mobile industry. The latest information we have is about the launch date and possible prices in Europe where the phone will be released. Steve Hemmerstoffer said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will roll out in France beginning January 4, 2021.

Prices have been listed as well: €759 ($860) for the 128GB and €829 ($940) for the 256GB model. We believe we’re past the idea the Fan Edition will be cancelled, delayed, or postponed. Now we’re hearing an early reveal since the unboxing video was made public.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to have a silent launch in January. It will be followed by the Galaxy S22 series.

We already know it will be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU plus 6GB of RAM. The base storage will be 128GB. There will be no microSD card slot so this means no memory expansion.

Phone specs include a large 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. There will be a 32MP selfie camera and a triple camera system (12MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide lens + 12MP telephoto with 3X zoom/OIS). The 5G is also promised together with WiFi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. Dual SIM support is also said to be offered.