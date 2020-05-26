The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is the South Korean tech giant’s current flagship phone offering. It will be replaced by the Galaxy Note 20 in three months. While leaks and rumors are being shared left and right, Samsung is also busy improving the Galaxy S20. Several software and OS updates have rolled out already with the last one bringing the green tint fix. A recent firmware also delivered the May security patch after a series of new UI design and upgrades.

The next Samsung Galaxy S20 update will probably make you scratch your head. Why, the update will now allow the user to disable the fingerprint animation that shows when unlocking. This special feature is part of biometric authentication. It’s more aesthetic really, as it adds some animation to the under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner tech.

When you touch the display on the fingerprint area, it shows a ripple effect when unlocking. It looks fun and entertaining but it has a minor effect. Unlocking seems to be sluggish and slower. Not many people like it so Samsung decided to allow disabling of the effect.

The change is delivered by the latest One UI update for all Galaxy S20 variants including the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20+. There is no official announcement about the rollout but a Redditor shared the information. He noticed a new option on the Galaxy S20’s Fingerprints settings menu.

Once the ripple effect animation is disabled, unlocking is expected to be faster and smooth. If it’s true the animation can now be disabled, then we can hope the update will also be released for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.