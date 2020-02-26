The USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum) has just announced the USB Fast Charger Certification of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones–all three S20 variants. The status has been achieved as the new smartphone series from the South Korean tech giant brings support for the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) of the USB Power Delivery 3.0 spec. This one is newsworthy because the Galaxy S20 series is the first to receive such certification from USB-IF. The Certified USB Fast Chargers are part of the Certified USB Charger Compliance and Logo Program since 2018 so getting the certification is important.

For those who don’t know the significance of the rating, it is mainly for the sharing and reusability of chargers. This is for USB Type-C devices so they can share chargers. The idea is to help reduce electronic waste and offer easier charging solutions to more consumers as much as possible.

Samsung is proud that the “Galaxy S20 series has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards”.This rating means the company and the phone met the industry’s highest standards. Samsung’s VP of Power Solution Kisun Lee has this to say: “We believe that a convenient user experience is the most important value and using a robust and inherently safe USB PD standard ensures interoperability and an optimized charging experience.”

Meanwhile, USB-IF President and COO, has said in a statement: “USB-IF compliance means that products were certified to be compliant to the appropriate USB specifications and have been tested for interoperability with other USB products.”

This particular certification proves the reliability of USB Fast Charging capabilities. Samsung makes the best phones and the Galaxy S20 series is the most advanced and most premium yet. The USB-IF Certified USB Charging Initiative offers many benefits and so other OEMs are also encouraged to follow suit.