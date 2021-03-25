The Galaxy S20 FE went official last September. It has since received a number of updates including fixes for the touchscreen problems. The Android 11 One UI 3.0 update was also made available. With the release of the Galaxy S21 series, new camera features are ready. It’s about time the older Galaxy S20 FE receives the same. The software update was recently made available to the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy S20 FE owners can soon enjoy the same new functions.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting the G781BXXU2CUC6 version of the firmware. It’s now available in more countries in Europe like Austria, Greece, Germany, Italy, Poland, Luxembourg, Romania, Poland, Spain, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Nordic region, the Netherland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic region. It’s specific for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Some of the camera updates the Galaxy S20 FE will get include the Portrait mode’s new effects. The ultrawide camera can also now be used in the Pro mode.

Not all Galaxy S21 camera features will be added though. There won’t be the Director’s View feature and the ability to shoot portrait photos in low-light conditions. In Night mode, you can really select the highest possible exposure time

There are limits to the updates but this is good news, at least, for those who own the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The LTE variant will get it soon. You may check your phone manually for the software update. Go to Settings> Software update> Download and install.