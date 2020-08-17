The Galaxy S20 series has been recently overshadowed by the Galaxy Note 20 but we’re certain people will still buy the previous flagship phones. The Galaxy S10 phones from last year were followed by the Galaxy S10 Lite. This year, the Galaxy S20 series is getting another variant: the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. FE means Fan Edition. It comes with almost the same specs but with a more affordable price tag. The device will still feature a Snapdragon processor and a flatter display with slightly curved sides.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is said to come with a punch-hole selfie camera in the center. The build is made of shiny metal. A black version is expected to be matte or frosted plastic.

The rear of the phone shows a rectangular camera module on the top left part. There’s a triple camera system with a mic and a flash. On the bottom of the device are a single mic, loudspeaker, and a USB Type-C port. On the left edge, you see a volume rocker and the power button. On the top edge, you will see an ejectable SIM card tray as described.

The phone features an on-screen fingerprint sensor, 120Hz display, and IP68 certification. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. There is no confirmation but we’re assuming the phone will use Snapdragon 865. We can also look forward to 6GB or 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, 4500mAh battery, and of course, One UI 2.5 interface.

When it comes to the imaging department, there’s the 12MP Sony IMX555 main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G may be available in White, Red, Orange, and the Green you see on these image renders. The price could be around $750 when it launches in October. That’s higher compared to the GalaxyS S10 Lite’s price but definitely more affordable compared to the regular Galaxy S20.