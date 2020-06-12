The Galaxy S10 series only featured the regular S10 and the Plus variant. There was no Galaxy S10 Ultra introduced, only a Galaxy S10 Lite officially announced earlier this year. As for the Galaxy S20, it was unveiled with the Galaxy S20 Ultra as the ultimate variant. It seems another Galaxy S20 will be arriving. Rumor has it a Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will also be released. Of course, we can expect it to be available with a lower price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be replacing the Galaxy S20 Lite. Note that Samsung already unveiled the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition. That is more of a rugged version of the Galaxy S20. This time, the Fan Edition will actually be the Lite version with souped-down specs.

With this Fan Edition, more Samsung customers will be able to buy and enjoy the Galaxy S20 experience. There is no official confirmation from Samsung but model number SM-G780 and SM-G781 (GlobaL, US) have been sighted recently. The Fan Edition will be ready in three specific variants: global with 5G, global without 5G, and the US version. The latter most likely will also have 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may come with a 128GB base memory and Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor. It will run on Android 10 with One UI 2.5. We assume it will be upgradeable to Android 11.

When it comes to pricing, the $800 price point is possible if we are to follow the Galaxy S10 Lite’s cost. Since the Galaxy S10 Lite arrived with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung may also do the same. If that’s the case, then we can expect to see the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition to be revealed just before 2020 ends or in early 2021.