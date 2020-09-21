The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting a new variant. We’ve been mentioning the Fan Edition here and we’re only waiting for the official launch. It’s been leaked yet again and spotted in different colors. The Samsung Unpacked for Every Fan is scheduled for September 23, Wednesday, so watch out for that. Over the weekend, Jimmy is Promo, has shared a hands-on video of the phone. It’s almost official because the phone is legit. The phone is said to be priced around $699 or $750 which is more affordable compared to the original Galaxy S20 phones released earlier this year.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It’s a new high-end Android phone that bears the same Galaxy S20 design and camera system but with more affordable pricing. The Fan Edition will be sold in Germany and Europe at around 700 to 800 euros. The pricing may still be “premium” but most hard-core Samsung fans will be able to afford this now.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will also be available in 4G in Europe but with Exynos 990 Octacore SoC only and a 699 Euro price tag. The 5G version with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 will be 799 euros. The phone is said to be out in six colors. We’re expecting Mint Green, Gray (or Blue), White, Pink, Peach, and Red.

The phone will have a flatter display. It won’t have the same flexible OLED panel. It will use a plastic rear instead of glass all over.

Other specs of the phone include the following: a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED display, 1080p resolution, 120 Hertz refresh rate (max), 4500mAh battery, 6GB of ram, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. When it comes to the imaging department, there is a 32MP selfie camera and three 12MP shooters in the rear. September 23 is the official launch. Let’s wait and see.