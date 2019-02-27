Some loyal Samsung fans have already availed of a new Galaxy S10 phone. Specifically, the Galaxy S10+ was recently purchased by a redditor who happily shared the good news. He lives in South America and the purchase happened almost two weeks before the March 8 scheduled market release. It only means one thing: Samsung has been shipping retail units of the Galaxy S10 phones in key markets around the same time as the Unpacked event. An electronics retail store in South Ameria from an unnamed country, his Galaxy S10+ is only of those sold because a lot of people are also getting the Galaxy S10.

Reddit user vevardi presented raw samples from the Galaxy S10+ camera.

The source was up for an AMA session (ask-me-anything) but we’ve only picked up the information we really need. According to vevardi, it takes an hour and 19 minutes to charge the phone with the default cable. Fast charging is possible as it can from 21% to 75% and then up to 100% for the 4100mAh battery.

Other interesting questions answered include if it comes pre-installed with a screen protector. It did. The phone checked was the Exynos variant. What bloatware apps were installed were listed by the source: more Samsung apps, Google apps, Spotify, and of course, Facebook.

VIA: SlashGear