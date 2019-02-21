It’s out. The Galaxy S10 is out. Actually, there are three Galaxy S10 phones: the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The Android community has three options that aren’t exactly hard to tell apart. We’ve shown you our hands-on photos and hands-on video by our friends from SlashGear. By now, you’ve probably decided what to buy. Others may have already decided NOT to buy mainly because of the price but maybe, just maybe, some deals from mobile carriers will change your mind.

Let’s focus on the specs for now. Listed below are the key specs of each Samsung Galaxy S10 variant.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S10e. The S10e is the “lite” variant. It’s not low-specced because the features listed are very premium already starting with the 5.8-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen, 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio, HDR10, Always-on display, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, IP68 dust/waterproof rating, Dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras, 10MP selfie shooter with f/1.9 and Dual Pixel PDAF, and a 3100 mAh battery capable of fast, wireless, and reverse charging. This one doesn’t have an on-screen fingerprint sensor, just side-mounted. The connectivity standards are available: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0,

Samsung Galaxy S10. 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 1440 x 3040 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6, aluminum frame, HDR10, Always-on display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) or Exynos 9820 Octa-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 512GB onboard storage, triple rear camera system (12 MP f/1.5-2.4 wide, 12 MP f/2.4 telephoto, 16 M f/2.2 ultrawide), 10MP selfie f/1.9 with Dual Pixel PDAF, 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB 3.1, USB Type-C, under display fingerprint sensor, Bixby and Samsung DeC support, and a 3400 mAh battery that allows fast/wireless/reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (S10 Plus). The super variant among the three. This Galaxy S10+ boasts almost the same specs as the Galaxy S10 except for the display, RAM, storage, and the selfie cam. The Plus variant has a bigger 6.4-inch screen, dual 10MP + 8MP selfie cameras, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB/512GB or 1TB built-in storage. Of course, the battery is also bigger at 4100mAh.

Colors



The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ will be available in Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, and Prism White. Only the S10+ will have added colors: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Pricing

Retail prices of the three in Europe are as follows: 780 EUR, 930 EUR, and 1050 EUR ($749, $899, $999 in thd US). Cost may change depending on the mobile carrier and the variant.

Carriers

AT&T. Pre-order from AT&T will open tomorrow, February 21. You can do it online or in store. The network will release the phone in stores beginning March 8. BOGO deal is available for the 128GB variant of all three S10 phones.

You can also choose to pay $25/month for the Galaxy S10e, $30/month for the S10, and $33.34/month for the Galaxy S10+ when you’re on an eligible AT&T Next plan.

T-Mobile. Over on the Un-Carrier, you can get four $40 unlimited lines with four Galaxy S10e phones. The market release will also be March 8. The Galaxy S10 5G option will be out in summer. As for the Galaxy Fold, expect it to arrive in the second quarter.

You can also receive up to $620 via bill credits if you opt for the trade-in deal with an eligible device and a voice line. Buy the second Galaxy S10e with half the price of $390 off from S10/S10+ price with a new line or after trade in.

Verizon. Pre-order will also begin tomorrow for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

SOURCE: AT&T, T-Mobile