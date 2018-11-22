The Samsung Galaxy S10 series is almost. We know the different variants are being prepped for release but before the official launch, expect them to become the subject of rumors, leaks, and teasers. We’re looking forward to the three or four variants especially the 5G model that may be introduced alongside the Galaxy foldable phone. We’ve seen the latter at a recent developer conference but it’s not the final design yet. As for the Galaxy S10 phones, we’ve seen several image renders already.

This time, we’re presented images of Galaxy S10 screen protectors coming for China. It may be too early for such add-ons and accessories but hey, it’s China.

Before the February announcement, here are images of the Galaxy S10 bearing very slim bezels.

We’re looking forward to four kinds of Infinity Displays as earlier mentioned but one of them may be flat. Another one is said to have a cutout. It could be a notch which is something we think Samsung will never venture into.

The Galaxy S10 bezels will be smaller. We’d like to say almost bezel-less but we’ll have to wait and see.

A number of images were shared by venyageskin1 on Instagram. They are only renders but they show the possible Galaxy S10 designs.

VIA: SAMMOBILE, @venyageskin1