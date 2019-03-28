Here we go again. Consumer Reports has something to say about the latest premium Galaxy flagship smartphone, particularly, the Plus variant. The last review was on the Galaxy Note 9 and we were shown why the firm considered it as No. 1. That was six months ago. It’s time to check the smartphone ratings because a lot of new phones have entered the market. The Galaxy S10+ has taken the top spot so you know it’s worth the expensive price tag.

Samsung’s premium Galaxy phones never fail in the ‘wow’ department. They have a close rival though in Huawei.

The South Korean tech giant has always been the top phone maker but it needs to work harder because the No. 1 Chinese OEM is determined to take over. To be honest, it’s not impossible because it was able to beat Apple despite not having a presence in the US.

As for Samsung, we believe it’s also been making extra efforts, especially in the premium smartphone category. The latest winner is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which is the company’s highest-specced flagship today.

The phone boasts a large 6.4-inch OLED display, five cameras, and the latest premium chipset from both Qualcomm and Samsung (Exynos). It topped Consumer Reports’ latest reliability and owner satisfaction ratings with great scores.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ has the best battery life so far. CR tested an average of 39.5 hours on normal use. That’s about 8 hours longer than the Galaxy Note 9.

The phone is also ready for rough use. Its durability was tested by dropping the phone in a tumbler 100 times. It survived–that and even a water-immersion test.

The cameras are definitely better and more too. There are two selfie shooters and three rear cameras. The image quality will impress most mobile photography enthusiasts especially with the Live Focus mode and Color Point. Other notable improvements are the larger displays, embedded fingerprint scanner, and wireless power sharing.

SOURCE: Consumer Reports