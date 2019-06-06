The Cardinal Red color version of the Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+ is now available in Switzerland. The smartphone has just been listed by the South Korean tech giant. It joins the four other colors already available: Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White. And more good news, the company is offering the new color version with a special promo. Get a cashback of CHF 150 when you purchase the Android phone anytime between May 27 and June 6, 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Cardinal Red appears when you select the 128GB model. It’s not available on other S10 variants, just the Galaxy S10 128GB model with 8GB of RAM.

There are three Galaxy S10 variants and different colors so it can be confusing. To review, the lighter Samsung Galaxy S10e comes equipped with a 5.8-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED screen, 3 Pro-grade cameras, fingerprint in the power button, Wireless PowerShare, 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (512GB max), and 6GB of RAM. It’s out in five colors: Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White.

The regular Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with 8GB RAM and your choice between 128GB and 512GB storage. Specs include a 6.1-inch QHD screen, Dynamic AMOLED, four pro-grade cameras, Wireless PowerShare, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a microSD card slot. Choose from all the Prism colors and the Canary Red version.

Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is obviously bigger with a 6.4-inch QHD plus Dynamic AMOLED screen, Wireless PowerShare, Ultrasonic fingerprint, and five pro-grade cameras. There’s only 8GB of RAM which is already impressive and 128GB and 512GB of storage.

The ultimate version is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition with 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage. Only colors available are Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. Purchase the Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones directly from the Samsung website.