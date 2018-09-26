Samsung is forever busy. It doesn’t shirk or relax and that is why we believe it has the right to be considered as the No. 1 in the global mobile market. It may have a tough rival in Huawei now but we don’t think the brand will be unseated anytime soon. The company is doing some important changes in the business by launching a new series–one of which is the Galaxy P initially thought to be another low-cost product line.

Together with the Galaxy R, the new Galaxy P may bring in more numbers for Samsung who’s been experiencing some decline. Just yesterday, we reported the Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+ may arrive with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. You see, Samsung has the Fingerprint on Display and it’s said to be implemented on the Galaxy S10. We believe that one but the Galaxy P30 phones may show off the technology first.

Unlike in the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy P’s ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner will be ordinary. The Qualcomm-branded fingerprint sensor will be used on the premium Galaxy S.

We’re still waiting for a confirmation from South Korea but if the Galaxy P really has an in-display fingerprint sensor, then the Galaxy S10 won’t be the first from the brand with such feature.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy P30 but it will use an LCD screen to keeps a budget-friendly to mid-range price. It’s still possible with an optical display-based fingerprint reader. There will be at least 64GB onboard storage and up to 128GB memory with 4GB of RAM.

The phone may be out in Red, Black, Blue, and Pink. We’re not certain if those are separate colors because rumor has it the Galaxy P30 and Galaxy P30+ will be ready with gradient colors including all four colors we mentioned. China may receive the Galaxy P phones first before the international release just before 2018 comes to a close.

On the contrary, there’s another rumor the Galaxy P30 may NOT have an in-display fingerprint sensor. That’s new information so again, let’s take this topic with a pinch of salt. The P30 may not have it but then the P30+ may have it. What do you think?

