Before the Samsung Galaxy S9 hits the market, the South Korean tech giant is launching another variant of one of its bestsellers. The Galaxy On Nxt 16GB model is now available in India which you can purchase from Flipkart. This is simply a lower storage variant because 32GB and 64GB models were released in October 2016 and April last year, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB is basically the same but it targets the budget category at only Rs. 10,999 which is around $173 in the US. The sub $200 price makes it below mid-range so more people in India can afford the Samsung smartphone. For a further discount, take advantage of Flipkart’s 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale. The Galaxy On Nxt can be had with another Rs. 1,000 discount. From January 3 to 5, you can get the Samsung phone for only Rs. 9,999 ($157). Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can even get another five percent discount off the low price.

To review the specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt comes equipped with a 5.5-inch full-HD TFT screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 8MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear camera with full-HD video recording at 30fps and LED flash, microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a 3300mAh battery (non-removable). The device runs only Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by Samsung’s very own UI.

VIA: Gadgets360

SOURCE: Flipkart